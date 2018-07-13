Police complete searches after Coningsby firearm concerns

Police news
Lincolnshire Police have revealed that they have completed their ‘inquiries and searches’ in Coningsby following reports this morning (Friday) that a man had been spotted with a firearm in Coningsby.

As we reported this morning, Lincolnshire Police and Tattershall Primary School received calls reporting a sighting of a man with a gun in the Coningsby area, but shortly afterwards the police down played these concerns - stating that there were ‘no sightings’ and the reports are third-party ones.

This afternoon, a police spokesman said: “We have completed our inquiries and searches in Coningsby, and we did not locate a man with a firearm.

“Thank you to the locate community, schools and parents for your concern and cooperation.”