Police appealing for witnesses after man seriously injured in Horncastle RTC

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in an RTC involving a car and a pedestrian in Horncastle last Thursday (February 14).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a VW Passat and a pedestrian.

“The collision took place at 4.30pm on February 14, on Boston Road, Horncastle, near to the Gulf petrol station.

“The pedestrian suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.”

If anyone saw this collision, or has information, call 101 quoting incident 355 of February 14, or ask for PC 529 Henderson.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 355 of February 14, or make it for the attention of PC 529 Henderson.

It comes as a 13-year-oldgirl suffered minor injuries after being involved in a RTC with a car four weeks ago near Stanhope Hall.

It was reported that a second child was ‘clipped’ by the vehicle but no further injuries were reported,

Call 101 quoting incident 255 of January 22 with info.