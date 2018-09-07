Police appeal for help to identify man who exposed his genitals to women walkers

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to two women walkers on the Spa Trail in Horncastle.

At around 11.30 am on Saturday (August 25) the women were walking from the Fitness Suite and Swimming Pool in Horncastle and were passed by a man who was jogging in the same direction, towards Woodhall Spa.

The man briefly spoke to the women.

Around five minutes later - as the women continued their walk along the path - they saw the man again.

According to police, he had his running tights down around his ankles and was exposing his genitals. He then ran off.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s around 5’9 to 5’11 in height and of slender build.

He had short black hair which is described as wiry and a little curly, clean shaven and appeared well spoken.

He was wearing black running tights, a bright blue long-sleeved running top and unusually he was running in flip flops.

Sarah Constantine, Neighbourhood Inspector, said: “We believe this is an isolated incident and very unusual in its nature.

“We want to trace this man and I believe someone will recognise the description, especially as he was running in flip flops.

“The track between Horncastle and Woodhall Spa is regularly used by dog walkers and I wouldn’t want people to worry about walking along the track due to this one incident.

“Someone will recognise the description of this man. In fact, I’m hoping the person in question will contact us.

“Of course, if anyone has any concerns or information then I’d ask them to contact us.”

• Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 183 of August 25 if you have any information