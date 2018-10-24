Police appeal as car fails to stop after dog killed near Horncastle

Horncastle Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was killed after being ‘hit’ by a vehicle which failed to stop.

The incident happened at 9am yesterday (Tuesday, October 23) on the A158 at Thunkers Hollow, just to the east of Horncastle.

According to police, a black BMW 3 Series (2011/12) overtook traffic on double white lines, travelling west bound.

Traffic had slowed down due to a dog being on the road.

The BMW collided with the dog, causing significant damage to the offside front light of the vehicle.

Police confirmed the dog suffered serious injuries and had to be ‘put to sleep’ afterwards.

Police say unfortunately, checks on ANPR and CCTV have been unable to trace the VRM of the vehicle.

If people were in the location or have dash cams, checks on these would be appreciated.

If anybody has any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 83 of October 23.