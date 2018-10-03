Police appeal after thefts and scams in the Horncastle area

PCSO Nigel Wass, from Horncastle’s neighbourhood policing team, has issue a crime and scams update for the Horncastle area.

The update comes after thefts in the Horncastle, Minting and Tetford areas.

PCSO Wass said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses and ask people to be vigilant after recent thefts and a burglary.”

Between 6pm and 9pm on October 1 (Monday) a property was burgled on Grundy’s Lane, in Minting.

Police say that access to the property was gained by smashing the rear patio doors.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 435 of October 1.

Between September 28 (Saturday) and October 1 (Monday), 1000 litres of heating oil was stolen from a property on Tetford Hill, Horncastle.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 97 of October 2.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 2) a black Peugeot had its nearside passenger window smashed.

Items were stolen from the vehicle while it was parked on Foundary Street, Horncastle.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 55 of October 2.

PCSO Wass added: “We would also like to alert people regarding two scams that have been reported in the Horncastle area on October 2.

“People have been receiving calls either from people claiming to be your internet provider stating that you will cut off and charged if you do not follow there prompts on the phone.

“And people have been receiving calls claiming to be from the HMRC claiming that you will be arrested if you do not pay an on the spot fine.

“Both are scams and do not engage with these people on the phone or online.”

• If you have any information on the above incidents, please call 101.