Police in Horncastle are appealing for information after the theft of catalytic converters from commercial vehicles.

Between 9pm on July 28 and 6pm on July 29, several commercial vehicles parked in a yard in the Boston Road Industrial Estate had converters removed by unknown male carrying a rucksack.

If anyone witnessed anything suspicious, they should call 101 quoting incident 356 29/07/2018 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers UK on 0800 555 111