Police appeal after theft from Horncastle shop

Horncastle Police are appealing for information after a robbery at Kemps Hardware Store, in North Street, this morning (Thursday, June 14).

Police say that the robbery took place just after 9am this morning.

A man entered the shop and demanded money from the till.

He then ran off towards the Bell Yard area.

The suspect has been described as a rough looking white male, around 6ft, wearing a blue hooded top.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 996 of June 14.