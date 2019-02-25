Police appeal after reported robbery in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a reported robbery in Horncastle earlier this month.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a reported robbery on Church Lane, Horncastle, on Thursday, February 14.

“The victim was walking along the street at 11pm when they were assaulted and pushed to the ground.

“They then reported having their phone and wallet stolen.

“We are keen to gather any information, and trace a potential male witness who helped the victim to his feet.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 74 of February 15, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident 74 of February 15 in the subject line.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.