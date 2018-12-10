Police appeal after man assaulted in Coningsby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after an assault in Coningsby in August this year.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It appears that the officer has now decided that an appeal to the public is the next avenue for this investigation having tried other areas.”

The incident in question took place at approximately 6pm on Monday, August 20.

A male was stationary on a moped on the corner of School Lane and Silver Street, and was approached by a silver estate car.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “The passenger in the car got out and punched the male knocking him off his moped.

“There was possibly a witness who tried to intervene and a female walking a dog who may have seen the incident.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 429 of August 20.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.