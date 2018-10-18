Police appeal after fatal RTC in Belchford

Police are still appealing for witnesses into a fatal crash at crossroads on the A153 near Belchford last Friday evening (October 12) that killed two men and left another man fighting for his life.

The driver of a Mercedes Sprinter, from Grimsby, and the driver of a Citroen Relay, from Buckinghamshire, both died.

A 25-year-old man, who according to reports yesterday (Tuesday) is intensive care at Hull Royal Infirmary, is also from Grimsby.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Emergency vehicles - and the air ambulance - arrived at the scene at around 9.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to repeat our appeal for witnesses, and anyone who was in the area of Belchford and the A153 before or about 9.45pm and saw the collision itself, or saw either of the white vans, to contact police via 101.”

The A153 was closed until the around five o’clock on Saturday morning.

Police also confirmed they attended an RTC at the same junction earlier on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called at 7.09pm to a two-car RTC at Foxendale Hill, Belchford. It involved a grey BMW 320 and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

“No one was injured.”