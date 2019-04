Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information after burglaries in villages near Horncastle.

A red Honda quad bike was stolen from farm buildings on Baumber Road, Horsington.

The incident took place overnight on Thursday, April 11.

If you have information, call 101 quoting incident 112 of April 12.

A burglary also took place on Bond Hays Lane, in Hagworthingham.

Unknown offenders gained entry to the property.

If you have information, call 101 quoting incident 194 of April 10.