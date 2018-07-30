Police appeal after break-ins and thefts in Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police have issued several appeals after a series of break-ins and thefts in the Horncastle area.

Between 10pm on Saturday, July 28, and 6.45am on Sunday, July 29, a building on Woodhall Road, Stixwould, was broken into.

A trailor, quad bike, ride on mower and strimmer were all stolen.

If you witnessed and/or heard anything suspicious, call 101 quoting incident number 131 of July 29.

Between 11am and 1.40pm on Thursday, July 26, a trailer was stolen from the area of Dryden Court, in Clinton Park, Tattershall.

The trailer was described as 3 x 2ft, and silver in colour.

Police say the trailer was attached to a vehicle by chain which was cut.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 236 of July 26.

Between 11pm on Wednesday, July 25, and 6.30pm on Thursday, July 26, unknown persons attempted to break into an outbuilding in the are of Old Boston Road, Coningsby.

Police say no entry was gained and no items taken, however there was damage to the padlocks on the door of the outbuilding.

If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around these times, call 101 quoting incident number 168 of July 26.