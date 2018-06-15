Platinum wedding celebrations for Horsington couple

It was 1946 when Nella and John Ryan first exchanged glances at a dance hall.

Fast forward 72 years and the couple, who now live in Horsington, have just celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

Nella and John, 90 and 93, were married on June 12, 1948, at St Mary’s Church, in Staines, Middlesex.

They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary yesterday (Tuesday, June 12), and were joined by family over the weekend to honour the occasion.

Nella recalls how the couple were first introduced.

She said: “We first met at a dance hall in Middlesex.

“During the war years, I often visited dance halls.”

Asked whether it was love at first sight, Nella said: “Oh no, I didn’t like sailors at the time!”

John was ‘demobbed’ from the Royal Navy in September 1946 after serving for just over three years.

John soon won Nella over and two years later they said ‘I do.’

Looking back at their 70 years together, Nella recalled how they both did shift work while living in Middlesex.

At the time, John was working for BEA Airlines and Nella was employed at a hospital.

Nella said: “John was always very helpful and helped look after the children.”

They moved to Horsington in 1986 - and have lived there since.

Nella said: “It is such a lovely place.”

The couple had a big celebration for their 60th anniversary but invited family last Sunday to celebrate their marital milestone.

Four generations of their family visited the Horsington couple to toast the special occasion.

Nella and John are also looking forward to receiving a special delivery to commemorate their platinum wedding anniversary - a letter from The Queen.

John even joked he hoped The Queen would hand deliver the card...so that they could invite her in for a gin and tonic!

On the secret to happy marriage, Nella paused before adding: “John is very helpful and good with the housework.”