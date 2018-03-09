Plans submitted for retirement complex in Spa

McCarthy and Stone – one of the UK’s leading retirement housebuilders - has submitted plans to East Lindsey District Council to develop land to the west of Tattershall Road.

The plans would see the site developed with 43 apartments, featuring a mix of one and two-bedrooms along with 36 on-site car parking spaces, attractive communal gardens and new boundary ‘treatments’.

McCarthy and Stone is proposing a two-storey design, which the company says ‘takes cues’ from existing architecture in Woodhall through the use of traditional, high-quality materials.

If approved, the apartments can be occupied by people aged 60 or over and are provided for outright sale, although the average age of residents on purchase is 79.

McCarthy and Stone invited 2,000 residents and businesses to a public exhibition last November.

As a result of comments made, the company says it has liaised with Lincolnshire County Council to explore the potential of installing additional bus stops close to the site entrance, along with contributions toward improvements to the existing footpath along Tattershall Road.

Matt Wills, Regional Managing Director of McCarthy and Stone, said: “Our discussions with residents and the feedback received has been invaluable in shaping the final scheme.

“There is an independently identified need for specialist housing for older people in Woodhall Spa and our recently submitted plans would help address this shortfall.”

The planned site is on the opposite side of Tattershall Road to another recently proposed scheme for up to 350 homes - 80 per cent of them retirement dwellings.

That application was withdrawn following objections from residents and councillors who were worried about the impact of elderly residents on already under pressure services in Woodhall.

The NHS has submitted an application for £17,000 to improve medical facilities as part of the McCarthy and Stone bid.