Plans for new Age UK facility go on show

Plans have gone on display to show members of the public and supporters outline designs for Age UK Lindsey’s major new facility in Horncastle.

As previously reported in the Horncastle News, the local charity has already purchased land close to the town centre on South Street to develop the new state of the art facility.

It will include activity and meeting spaces, conference facilities and space for local small businesses, as well as a range of services aligned to the age group.

Six adjoining one and two-bedroom apartments will be available for older people to rent.

The building will also act as the charity’s headquarters.

Outline planning permission has been granted and 2019 will see a major push to secure funds, allowing the necessary works to take place so full planning is secured.

Once that hurdle is crossed, other funding streams can be secured, which – along with fund raising – will allow the build to start.

At the charity’s busy pre-Christmas coffee morning, held at Horncastle’s Old School House, Age UK Lindsey’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Storer showed visitors the new plans.

He highlighted how important facilities were.

Mr Storer said: “What we have here is a vision to transform what as a charity we are able to offer our beneficiaries.

“When you look forward, you will see an older population in our area aged 65 and over, is projected to increase from 22% to 30% by 2039.

“We are also being told that the over 85 age group will increase by 186 per cent by 2028 in rural areas compared to 149 per cent for the UK as a whole.

“As the highest proportion of service delivery for the older age group Age UK Lindsey serves takes place in and around Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, and the east coast of Lincolnshire you will understand our need to develop facilities that are fit-for-purpose.

“As the ‘spiritual’ home for the charity and a central geographical point for the area we serve, Horncastle is the logical location for the charity to establish a new project,”

•For more information or if you have ideas to help, please contact Andy on 01507 524242.