Plans could see Age UK Lindsey find a new home in Horncastle

Age UK Lindsey says the development of two buildings planned for land off South Street in Horncastle will bring together services which are currently spread across the town.

A design and access statement submitted to the authority as part of the outline plans says: “The existing offices of Age UK Lindsey are located across two sites in Horncastle.

“This means the staff cannot communicate as much as it would be appropriate for the optimal functioning of the organisation.

“Also, the internal layout of the existing buildings is not suitable for the charity. Many of the spaces are not fully accessible.

“Age UK Lindsey is growing and has ambitions to provide increasing support to an ageing community, but these aims are hindered by their current housing.”

The plans show that the aim for the 0.2 hectare brownfield site will be to include a two-storey and a three-storey building.

There will be a cafe (provisionally called The Old Pump Cafe), offices for 35 staff members, and six flats (four one-bed and two two-bed) for up to 10 elderly people.

A car park on the site will feature 10 spaces.

It is estimated that, not including staff, 150-200 people will use the non-residential building on a weekly basis.

The site will also include a number of activity spaces including conferencing and training spaces, health and care, leisure activities such as yoga.

Retail spaces within the development will sell mobility aids and Age UK products and services, such as insurance.

The Design and Access Statement says: “The scheme will create opportunities and service delivery for older people from Horncastle and beyond.”