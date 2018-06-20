PICTURES: Zero Degrees Festival bursts into life with ‘Party In The Pews’

This year’s Zero Degrees Festival burst into life on Friday evening with a sell-out crowd at ‘Party in the Pews’ at St James’ Church.

The popular event, which opens the festival every year, is a fun-filled, action-packed showcase of dance and music, which sees dozens of keen entertainers take to the stage for more than two-and-a-half hours of merriment.

Following a welcoming message from Reverend Nick Brown, this year’s line-up featured the Lacey Gardens Bollywood Group, Do-Dance Creative, Lacey Gardens, Kidgate and St Michael’s drummers, the Studio 2000 dance school, Lisa Meanwell’s Elite Academy of Dance, A&M Dancers, Do-dance Energise, Donna Maher’s Zumba dancers, Do-Dance Line Dancers, Lisa Meanwell Adult Tappers, and The Ukulele Band of Louth.

Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton, said the event was ‘excellent’ and had a ‘real party atmosphere’.

Our thanks goes to Chris Smith and Nigel Nixon for the supplied photographs.

• See tomorrow’s Louth Leader (June 20) for more photos and details about the festival.