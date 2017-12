The annual sleigh ride from Sixhills to Hainton drew the crowds once more.

A number of intrepid sleigh runners and riders braved the freezing temperatures to run the course , with the lure of

Sleigh race

the delights in the Heneage Arms at the finish line spurring them on.

The event has been taking place now for around 20 years and once again, proceeds will be donated to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.