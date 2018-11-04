Physiotherapy patients praise Lincolnshire hospitals

Physiotherapy patients have praised the staff and service provided across Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

In a recent survey taken by patients visiting hospital for their musculoskeletal physiotherapy appointments, 100 per cent of people said their overall experience was ‘very good’ or ‘good’.

Lesley Bradley, Lead Physiotherapist at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), said: “We’re so pleased with the survey results which shows our efforts are being recognised. All of our physiotherapy staff work incredibly hard to provide our patients with the best service possible.

“We run the survey each year to see if there’s anything we can do to improve the patient care, their experience and the environment in which the appointments take place. The questions cover topics such as waiting times, if the practitioner explained things clearly and if they’d recommend the service to their friends and family if they needed physiotherapy.”

The musculoskeletal physiotherapy service offers assessment, advice and treatment for conditions such as shoulder problems, lower back and knee pain, and supports the rehabilitation of patients following trauma or orthopaedic surgery.

The feedback also showed that 100% of people said the practitioner they saw was ‘very good’ or ‘good’ at listening to them, at fully understanding them, and at showing them care and compassion.

The 402 people surveyed were asked to provide feedback on their appointment at ULHT sites including Louth County Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, Grantham and District Hospital, Skegness and District General Hospital, Johnson Community Hospital Spalding, and services at some GP surgeries.

Louth’s physiotherapy team provides an outpatients service and is made up of nine clinicians based at Louth and Skegness hospitals. The team is made up of qualified physiotherapists, senior physiotherapy assistants and administrative support.

A patient at Louth County Hospital said: “The care and attention I received after my foot operation was excellent.

“Thank you so much, I would recommend this service to my family and friends.”

To find out more about physiotherapy at ULHT, visit www.ulh.nhs.uk/services/physiotherapy/.