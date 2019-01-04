Photographer captures images of tractor fire near Woodhall Spa

Photographer Mike Woodward sent in these stunning images of a tractor fire near Woodhall Spa yesterday (Thursday).

Mike says that after returning home at 3.10pm, he noticed thick black smoke to the north of the village and went to investigate.

Firefighters attended a tractor fire near Woodhall Spa. Picture: Mike Woodward - MotoAero Photography. EMN-190401-102758001

He adds a tractor had caught fire at Reeds Beck Farm on Monument Road.

Mike told the News: “The farmer had the presence of mind to quickly uncouple the machinery he was towing and move the tractor on to open ground away from the nearby barn which contained livestock, straw and feed.”

Mike says a fire appliance from Woodhall Spa was quickly at the scene and the crew were presented with a tractor ‘well ablaze and emitting thick, black, acrid smoke’.

He explained: “A team wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the blaze and made the tractor and surrounding area safe.

“Due to the quick thinking and actions of the farmer, no one was hurt and no animals were harmed otherwise this could have been a much more serious incident.”

• Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue added that there was 100% fire damage to the tractor.

All photos: Mike Woodward – MotoAero Photography