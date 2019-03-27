Perfecting portraits for Horncastle Art Group

Professional wildlife and pet portrait artist Vic Bearcroft gave a relaxed and entertaining demonstration to Horncastle Art Group this month.

For his demonstration, he drew Tiny the lion and explained there are four steps to making a succsseful drawing - outlining the basic shapes, adding a tonal sketch, blocking in the colour, and finally adding detail.

Along the way he shared little tips about how to improve the drawing interspersed with funny stories.

It was really in the last few moments that “Tiny” the lion came to life as Vic added the Saharan sunset and the glow it made on the lion creating a wonderful, original picture.

Vic very kindly donated the finished picture to Horncastle Art Group to help with fund raising.

Next month’s demonstration is by Les Porter Landscape artist on April 5 in Queen St Methodist Church Hall, starting at 7.30pm.