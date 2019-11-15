Your chance to have a say on plans for a Heritage Centre

Horncastle History and Heritage Society is asking people to submit their ideas for a new heritage centre.

The society is inviting anyone who wants to contribute to put their ideas on a whiteboard for everyone to see at Horncastle‘s Christmas Market on Sunday, December 8.

The society will have a stall at the market featuring heritage-related gifts and an ever popular chocolate tombola.

The society has been awarded a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop plans for a new centre which, it is hoped, can secure the future of the town’s archives at the old school in Watson’s Yard where it is currently based.

Society chairman Dr Ian Marshman said: “This year, we want people to bring along their ideas.

“What should we have in the building – digital interactives telling the story of the people of Horncastle, who have done so much to shape the world we live in?

“Should there be research areas where people can study the story of the town from Roman times to today?

“Perhaps a working model of the town as it was in the 1800s – and how can we use the centre to shape the Horncastle of the future?

“We’ll ask people to mark up their ideas – and responses to any ideas – at the market.

“That should get a discussion in the town under way to ensure that what is created in Watson’s Yard is what the people of Horncastle want.

“We must make sure we plan a facility for the whole community, somewhere to share Horncastle’s rich history with visitors and one that benefits local people with a flexible space for talks, workshops and temporary exhibitions”

The society did host a well-attended public meeting last week to discuss ideas which, with the help of Heritage Lincolnshire, generated several proposals, which are being considered.