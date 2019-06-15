Young Farmers take to the skies for good causes

He might have never been on a plane before, but a Louth Young Farmer is ready to jump out of one for charity on his maiden flight later this week.

Lachlan Spence of North Somercotes is one of two Louth Young Farmers taking part in a skydive at Hibaldstow this Saturday (June 15).

He and Jack Seigneury are part of a group of 23 Young Farmers from across Lincolnshire who are taking part in the daring stunt for charity.

Lachlan told the Leader: “I’ve never done anything like this before – I’ve never actually been on a plane.

“I’m quite excited and nervous, but you get training on the day so it should be alright.”

The skydivers will complete their jump in two groups on the day in the hope of raising vital finds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

The charities were selected by the Young Farmers via a Facebook poll, and reflect the causes that are closest to their hearts.

Lachlan said: “These charities mean a lot to the farming community. You never know when you will need them.”

Across the county, Young Farmers have always been keen fundraisers. From raffles at annual rallies, to putting on afternoon tea at the Brackenborough Hotel in Louth, the Young Farmers are always doing their bit to support charities and good causes in the local area.

In the run-up to the skydive, each Young Farmer is hoping to raise £350 – but Lachlan still has some way left to go.

To help him reach his target, visit https://www.gofundme.com/zhe8h-lincs-yfc-skydive?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m