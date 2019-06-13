Young farmers from across Lincolnshire enjoy annual rally

Young farmers from across the county gathered at Revesby Estate, near Horncastle, last month for an annual rally.
More than 1,000 people attended the celebration which sees young farmers from across Lincolnshire come together for a day of fun.
Young farmers from clubs in Alford, Heckington and Sleaford, and North Holland are pictured taking part in tug-of-war competitions.
Louth Young Farmers Club were crowned the official winners at the rally.
• Our photographer David Dawson went along on the day to snap a slice of the action.