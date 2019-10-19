‘You’re putting money before road safety’ - Town business owner blasts Lincolnshire County Council

A Horncastle business owner has joined calls for major road improvements to be carried out in the town and accused Lincolnshire County Council of putting money before safety.

Richard Ingram-Hill, who runs Good for Books at the junction of North Street and Conging Street says he has ‘been in communication’ with the county council for 13 years regarding a number of issues.

However, he claims the authority has shown ‘no enthusiasm’ for implementing improvements.

Mr Ingram-Hill has written to Horncastle Town Council about his concerns.

It comes as town councillors have formed a working group to deal with a number of highways issues.

Mr Ingram-Hill says the junction outside his shop needs to be improved.

He adds: “Anyone who uses that junction knows an upgrade is long overdue.”

Mr Ingram-Hill goes on to call for a pedestrian crossing at or near the junction of North Street with the Bull Ring.

He says: “Walking to and from my shop, I regularly see the dangers pedestrians face when crossing North Street near to the junction with Banks Street.

“I recently witnessed a young mother holding a child in a pushchair with her left hand and a slightly older child in her right hand.

“She was being jostled by pedestrians walking behind her on the narrow pavement. The child in the pushchair was only inches away from traffic which, at the present time, affords no opportunity for crossing.”

Mr Ingram-Hill has also contacted the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership asking for a crossing at the junction of East Street and Foundry Street.

He says he was told a crossing would not be considered because of financial reasons.

He added: “In my opinion, financial considerations should not be a reason to compromise on road safety.”

Mr Ingram-Hill said he also shared concerns about the planned redevelopment of the Horncastle College site and the possible impact of extra traffic on Foundry Street and Queen Street.

He added: “I would never object to the re-development, but something needs to be done about the provision for extra traffic.”

Meanwhile, town councillors agreed Mr Ingram-Hill’s letter would be discussed at the first meeting of the working group which comprises Fiona Martin (Mayor), Alan Lockwood, Richard Barker and Dominic Hinkins.

The Horncastle News contacted Lincolnshire County Council for a comment on this story. In a statement, Richard Fewick, County Highways Manager, said: “We are aware of Mr Ingram-Hill’s concerns.

“One of the issues we have within Horncastle is that the roads and pavements can be very narrow in places, which can mean that there is insufficient room for measures such as safety barriers or bollards. “We do continue to monitor the situation and will take action where necessary.”