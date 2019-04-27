Wragby Primary School maintains ‘Good’ rating after Ofsted inspection

Wragby Primary School is celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

The school continues to be good following the first short inspection by Ofsted in four years.

The report praised the learning facility for ‘school leaders having a clear vision based on high aspirations for all’.

It also highlighted that the areas for improvement identified in 2015 have been addressed.

The report said: “One of the areas for improvement arising from the last inspection was to develop the role of school leaders so that they could check more closely on the quality of teaching and learning. This has been fully addressed.

“Subject leaders now evaluate teaching and learning through observation of lessons, scrutiny of pupils’ work, discussions with pupils and analyses of assessment information.

“A second area for improvement from the last inspection was to ensure that teaching was always at the right level – neither too easy nor too hard – so that pupils could make better progress.

“School leaders have introduced a wide range of new teaching initiatives, including a more structured approach to reading, a strong emphasis on reasoning in mathematics and a detailed spelling programme that targets the words children must be able to spell correctly.”

The latest news has been welcomed by Wragby Primary School’s Headteacher Mrs Rachel Osgodby who said: “We are delighted with the report and pleased that it reflects the continuing high standards and hard work of all involved with the school.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful children, parents and staff to work alongside.

“We look forward to seeing Wragby Primary School continue its successful journey.”