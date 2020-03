Pupils at The Edward Richardson Community Primary School, in Tetford, celebrated World Book Day last week - and they certainly dressed to impress.

Pupils from Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 celebrate the annual occasion by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Pupils enjoyed a visit from StarLincs mobile indoor planetarium

Photographer John Aron snapped some of the action on the day - including a visit from StarLincs mobile indoor planetarium to support learning.

