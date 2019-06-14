Woodhall Spa woman honoured for helping young people

A Woodhall Spa woman has been awarded an MBE for her services to building links between education and business.

Until last December, Elaine Lilley spent 18 years as the Chief Executive of The EBP, a regionally focused social enterprise committed to developing the skills of young people.

Ursula Lidbetter. EMN-191106-094443001

Elaine was also part of a network of organisations that, in 2011, started shaping and delivering the National Citizen Service.

During the past 30 years Elaine has worked with every sector of business and size and type of organisation - providing leadership and support and helping to create better transitions for young people entering work, and helping young people to have better understanding and skills as they prepare for their futures.

Last year, Elaine was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Social Enterprise UK in recognition of her achievements within the social enterprise sector.

Elaine is also a Life Fellow of Bishop Grosseteste University following her eight years as a Governor.

Elaine said: “I’m overwhelmed to have been included in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday List - it’s a great honour to have been recognised in this way.

“It has been a pleasure to lead the EBP and I thank everyone, staff and our partners, who have been involved with the successes we achieved.

“I would like to especially thank my family and friends for their incredible support over the years.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Chief Executive, Ursula Lidbetter, has also been honoured - with an OBE for her services to the local economy, after 15 years at the helm of one of the county’s largest employers.

Ursula joined Lincolnshire Co-op in 1985 as a graduate trainee, and was appointed as Chief Executive in 2004.

As well as heading up Lincolnshire Co-op, Ursula is also Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership.

In a statement, Ursula said: “I’m proud to accept this honour for my work leading these two organisations.

“Lincolnshire Co-op and the LEP are about peoplecoming together to make life better in our communities, whether that’s through providing valued services or driving economic development.

“This accolade reflects the efforts of my colleagues, our members, our tenants, and the local organisations and communities we work with.

“It’s great recognition for all that we achieve together.”