Woodhall Spa’s special day to remember WWII battle

More than 250 veterans and serving military personnel are expected in Woodhall Spa on Sunday, August 18, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of one of the Second World War’s most famous battles.

A day-long series of special events will remember those who were based in Woodhall Spa and who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ in the Battle of Arnhem.

The events include a Service of Dedication which will see a specially commissioned stained-glass window unveiled at St Peter’s Church.

There will be a free concert in Jubilee Park and a free screening at the Kinema in the Woods of ‘Theirs is the Glory’, a 1946 film about the British 1st Airborne Division’s involvement in the battle

The day will feature a flypast by a Lancaster bomber from the Coningsby-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The full programme is:

l10.30 March to St Peter’s Church accompanied by a lone piper and Staffordshire Corps of Drums;

l10.40 Salute taken by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire and dignitaries outside The Book Fayre;

l10.50 Arrive at St Peter’s Church followed by Service of Dedication .

lMarquees at the Golf Hotel open to the public;

l11.45 Walk from church to the Cottage Museum’s Arnhem memorial for laying of wreaths

lNoon Meet the Parachute Regimental Association and find out about the Polish connection in the grounds of the Golf Hotel.

lView a replica horsa glider and speak to an Arnhem veteran who flew a glider.

l2.30 Concert in Jubilee Park featuring Coningsby Wives Military Choir.

For details, visit ‘Woodhall Spa to Arnhem 75th commemoration’ on Facebook.