Woodhall Spa’s Battle of Arnhem 75th events at risk

A stained glass window being built to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem has entered production, but organisers still need to raise £2,000 to ensure a broader series of events take place.

Based on a design produced by a former paratrooper, who was stationed in Woodhall Spa, the stained glass window will be installed in St Peter’s Church in the village and unveiled to the public on Sunday, August 18.

A parade, exhibition, free film screening and concert in Jubilee Park are also planned, but these are in jeopardy as the organising committee’s fundraising efforts have so far failed to hit their target.

Organiser Jackie Goodall said: “We have some 100 veterans and serving personnel committed to coming to Woodhall Spa in August to commemorate the role the town played in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of Arnhem.

“A team of dedicated volunteers have so far raised enough money to fund the production of the stained glass window, which will look fantastic when installed.

“However, as well as the parade and service of commemoration at the church, we would like to put on a lively and interesting schedule of events, but at this moment in time, we are short of our financial target.”

Fellow organiser, Tony Woodrow added: “We would also like to stage an exhibition about the role paratroopers played in World War II and today, as well as develop links with the Polish community, whose soldiers served alongside the British.

“Sadly, at this point, we’re about £2,000 short.

“Raffle tickets are being sold, giving people the chance to win a ride in the Avro Lancaster Just Jane, and we’ve received sponsorship from several businesses - but we would love to hear from people and businesses who can help us.”

One of the exhibits currently being developed is a scale model replica of a horsa glider, which were used to fly hundreds of paratroopers from Lincolnshire to Holland.

Visit the Woodhall Spa Arnhem 75th Facebook page to find out more.