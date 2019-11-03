Woodhall Spa Lions roar in to help boost Sight Awareness Week

The Lions organisation is renowned for its work to improve the lives of the visually impaired and prevent avoidable blindness – and members in Woodhall Spa were determined not to miss out.

To coincide with National Sight Awareness Week earlier this month, the Lions were delighted to lend their support.

Their first effort involved renewing backing for an annual charitable project in which people are encouraged to check their homes for pairs of spectacles which are no longer needed.

Residents in the Woodhall Spa area were encouraged to take the spectacles to a specially set-up Lions collection point at Opticks Opticians in Station Road.

All the spectacles donated were cleaned and sent for recycling at the Lions’ National Centre.

From there, they were re-distributed to wherever they might be needed in the world.

In the second initiative, the Spa Lions – led by club vice president Katy Liddy – visited the Church of England Primary School in Martin.

They talked with pupils about the sight awareness programme (see story and picture page 2).

The final initiative for members was designed to be fun – but with a serious message for anyone taking part.

It involved a ‘blind tasting’ session at Bar 11 in the Broadway.

Each volunteer was asked to smell, and in some cases taste, ordinary everyday food items before trying to identify them.

Nearly everyone was surprised to discover how difficult the task proved to be, especially on the basis of smell only.

Lions President Bridget Barker expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of Opticks, Bar 11 and the primary school.

• People can take any unused spectacles to Opticks during business hours throughout the year.