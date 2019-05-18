Woodhall Spa Lions cue up with Conservative Club for charity tournament

A charity snooker tournament at the Woodhall Spa and District Conservative Club has pocketed £200 for charity.

Each player paid an entry fee to take part in the tournament, which was donated to the Woodhall Spa Lions Club charity fund.

Woodhall Spa Lions snooker tournament

Each Lion who participated was paired with a member of the Conservative club and the tournament took place on a knockout basis.

Winners were Nigel Salmon – Conservative Club – and Lion Jo Coupland.

The tournament runners up were Colin Graby – Conservative Club – and Lion Caroline Chapman

Both the winners and the runners-up received trophies, which had been donated by the Lions club and manufactured locally by Majestic Crystal from Martin.

Woodhall Spa charity snooker tournament EMN-190605-072616001

A total of £200 was raised for charity and a very pleasant evening was had by all who attended.

Woodhall Spa charity snooker tournament EMN-190605-072658001