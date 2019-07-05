Woodhall Spa Lifeguard Ella is ready for her next challenge

Jubilee Park lifeguard Ella Barr is planning a 24 hour swimming marathon in the open air pool to raise money for the Woodhall Spa facility’s planned health and fitness Suite.

Ella, 19, who lives in Woodhall Spa, has just completed her A levels at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle.

She has staged several fund raising events for Jubilee Park since it was handed over to the community to run by East Lindsey District Council, first of all as a Junior Friend of Jubilee Park, and for the last three years as a lifeguard.

Ella said: “I’m passionate about the park.

“It’s such a great place and so important for Woodhall Spa.”

Last year, while working at the pool, she spoke to several people who had been referred by their GP to swim for their health (Jubilee Park gives 10 free swims to those referred by their GP as part of its Get Active initiative).

Ella said: “I specifically remember one man who said it was the first form of exercise he found he could enjoy and it was making a huge difference to him.

“Just think how many more we could help to improve their health if we had our fitness suite.”

Ella is hoping to study geography at university and one day she would love to become a geography teacher.

Ella explained: “It was while doing a geography project on the local economy for my A level course that I realised just how important the park is to Woodhall Spa in general.

“The village has become a major local employer and is the reason many of visitors come here in the first place, before going on to spend in our shops and cafes.

“It’s a big piece of the jig-saw that altogether makes up the special character of this community.

“I want to do all I can to make sure it’s still here for future generations. ”

Last year Ella swam 14 miles in a 12 hour sponsored swim.

This time she hopes to cover 21 miles – that’s 1008 lengths, and the equivalent of swimming the channel – during the 24 hour swim which starts at 7pm on Monday, August 5.

Friends are volunteering to keep her company in shifts throughout the night and following day, with some colleagues swimming alongside her during the night.

Now Ella is appealing for others who care for the future of the park as much as she does to come forward as sponsors.

• There is an online fundraising page coming soon, but in the meantime sponsorship forms are available at Jubilee Park.