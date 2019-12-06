Woodhall Spa Christmas Fayre is coming!

Big crowds are expected in Woodhall Spa on tonight (Friday) for one of the biggest village Christmas fayres in the entire county.

Once again, Station Road and The Broadway will be the centre of attention (6-9pm) in an event organised by the local Rotary Club.

The club took over from the Chamber of Commerce several years ago.

Following discussions with the parish council, the club stepped in with some new ideas – and a lot of hard work to enable the event to grow into a major celebration.

A spokesman said: “All the traditional activities and features established over the years will be there for all to enjoy with the street packed with stalls and activities from clubs and craftsmen and local organisations.

“There’s something for all ages.”

Attractions include the ever popular Christmas Grotto with Santa and a variety of street entertainment from singers to Morris Dancers and friendly clowns.

A big hit last year, the County Linx Radio Bus will again provide music and a focal point for singers and other entertainment in the centre of the village near the Co-op.

A carol service, organised by the parish council, will be held in Royal Square with a town crier leading the parade from St Peter’s Church.

The service will start at 6.45pm and feature performances by pupils from St Hugh’s and St Andrew’s schools.

Virtually all the village pubs, hotels, restaurants, tea rooms and coffee shops will be open.

A grand raffle, promoted by the Rotary Club, will raise funds for local charities and feature a prize of £250 and other prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.