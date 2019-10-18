Woodhall Spa butcher is a cut above the rest

A butcher has trumped the competition to be named Retailer of the Year in a countywide competition.

Graham Fidling was presented with the award recently.

Graham has been running Graham Fidling Traditional Butchers, in Woodhall Spa, since April 2018, but he has been in the butcher trade for in excess of 30 years, having his own mobile butcher’s round.

Graham felt humbled to attend the awards evening, hosted by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and Select Lincolnshire.

Graham said: “It was a complete surprise to get down to the three finalists, and then to win on the night, we were so pleased which has made all the hard work worthwhile.

“I would like to thank customers old and new for their support, and my staff, without whom, winning the award wouldn’t have been possible.”

With the festive season fast approaching, Graham is taking orders for Christmas.

Call 01526 352196 to find out more.