Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival was ‘most successful yet’

Organisers of the Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival have branded last weekend’s event as ‘the most successful yet’.

The volunteer organising committee have assessed the festival – the eighth since it started – as a triumph with estimates for attendance in excess of 45,000 over the festival.

Early feedback from visitors, locals and businesses suggests this has been the best event yet for variety and quality of entertainment, re-enactments, trade and food stalls and efficient traffic management.

The commitment from local businesses who decorated their windows and encouraged staff to dress in 40s costume also helped attendees get into the Blitz spirit.

Aside from one short shower on Sunday morning, the weather remained warm and dry for the whole weekend, enabling the thousands of visitors and locals to enjoy the entertainments – with many in 1940s clothing – to enjoy the programme all day and into the evening.

Chair of the organising committee Andy Hunter commented: “There is no doubt in our minds that this has been our most successful festival yet.

“From an organisation and logistical point of view everything ran very smoothly, and our investment in enhanced traffic management has really paid off.

“But it’s the amazing feedback we’ve had from visitors, entertainers, re-enactors, traders, locals and businesses that tells us this year has been a real triumph.

“I’d like to thank all who attended and everyone who lives in Woodhall Spa for their support this weekend”.

As well as the packed programme of singers and dancers, other highlights included flypasts by the RAF Coningsby-based BBMF on both days, a skirmish re-enactment in the grounds of the Petwood Hotel marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, a ‘Monty’ impersonator, best dressed competitions at the bandstand in Jubilee Park and a military parade including pipers along Broadway and Station Road on Sunday morning.

Operationally, the event ran very smoothly thanks to the year-long planning by the volunteer committee and locally-based support services they put in place.

The organising committee would also like to thank those who helped reinforce traffic measures and provide medical treatment.

According to organisers, East Lindsey District Council issued 24 fixed penalty fines for illegal parking, and LIVES treated 31 people over the weekend.

Organisers would also like to thank sponsors The Petwood Hotel, The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Country Park and The Inn at Woodhall Spa.

Thanks also go to Dave Skells Traffic Management, from Louth, Coningsby-based SRP Hire Solutions, the ELDC street team and Greyscoft Coaches, of Mablethorpe.