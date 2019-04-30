Woodhall Country Market marks 20th anniversary

Woodhall Spa Country Market will be celebrating two decades of trading this Friday (May 3).

The market is a well-established quality community service and invites everyone to go along and join them for light refreshments between 10am and noon in St Peter’s Hall on The Broadway on Friday - and every fortnight after that.

The Market started in 1999 under the auspices of the WI.

At that time, it was a monthly event, but due to its popularity the market was soon run fortnightly.

When the Charity Commission Laws were changed, the market could no longer trade under the WI name, resulting in the Country Markets taking over, with little change except in the title.

The market is a bustling event offering a wide variety of sweet and savoury baked temptations.

There is an excellent assortment of preserves and chutneys, plus a produce counter offering fresh farm eggs, seasonal vegetables, plants and flowers.

Wreaths and floral arrangements are available too, as well as a counter of fresh Lincolnshire lamb.

The Craft section is second to none, offering a range of hand-crafted, plus an extensive selection of cards for every occasion.

They are currently looking for new producers in the baking and garden produce sections; call Christine on 01507 568362 to discuss further.