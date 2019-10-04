Wolds women show influence again at Caistor

Exhibitions documenting some of the most influential local women and the story of women’s suffrage combine at Caistor this month.

Premiering at Market Rasen’s Old Police Station in the spring of 2018, the Wolds Women of Influence exhibition has been on tour and is now at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Wolds Women of Influence exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre EMN-190930-134319001

The exhibition sheds light on women from the 19th and early 20th centuries who made a difference locally by running businesses and taking on positions of power.

It shows prominent women such as Jessie Boucherett, who used their social position, wealth and privilege to benefit the lives of women.

Also on display is Vote 100: A Lincolnshire View of Women’s Suffrage.

By narrating national events from a regional perspective, the exhibition highlights how women in the county took part in debates and actions that led to the right to vote equally for all women and men.