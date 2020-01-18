Wolds Wildlife Park: ‘We couldn’t have done it without you’

Owners of the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle have thanked the public for: ‘amazing support after an amazing year’.

Thousands of people came through the gates during 2019 and at Christmas and extended New Year openings.

Syas - a star attraction who earns his stripes

The park is closed until February to allow some construction projects to be completed.

Owners Andrew Riddel and Tracy Walters have announced a series of exciting plans which look set to see the park establish itself as one of the county’s top attractions including:

•A leopard enclosure

•A lion cub enclosure

Sleepy head: This lion has definitely does not want to be disturbed.

•A children’s petting zoo

•A soft play area

•A guinea pig island

In addition, it is hoped to launch a breeding programme for the leopards which will be on display later this year.

Can we cross here? A family of zebras hog the limelight

The park also has similar projects to breed pine martins and to re-introduce red squirrels into Lincolnshire.

Work will also start on an educational building which will enable the park to work closely with schools and colleges.

Mr Riddel told the News: “We’ve had amazing support from everyone in what has been an amazing 12 months.

“We couldn’t have done it without that support.

Finished article: An artist's impression of a completed walkway

“We also want to thanks all the authorities involved for putting their trust in us.”

The park has a vast array of animals including ‘Syas’ - a Bengal Tiger - and adult lions and bears.

Mr Riddel and Ms Walters are keen to develop facilities to bring in more visitors

He added: “I’d say this year has gone a better than we could have expected.

“We’ve got our all our licences, there’s no negativity and we’re helping Horncastle because when we have our open days the town is packed.

“We’ve some really exciting plans. It’s not a finished project and we’re listening to what people would like to see.

“Someone suggested a soft play area for kids and that’s going to happen.

“We’re also introducing a petting zoo aimed at the kids - and ‘guinea pig island’, again for younger visitors.

“Because conservation is so important to us, we’re excited about the breeding programmes for leopards, and pine martins which are under threat in the UK.

“We’re also looking to help re-introduce the native red squirrels back into the wild in Lincolnshire.

“We’re even working with local beekeeping experts to introduce our own hives to boost the local bee population.

“People keep saying we’ll be selling our own honey but knowing us, we’ll probably give it away!”

Mr Riddel stressed the plans were still very much part of an an-going learning process.

He explained: “We’ve come a long way in a short space of time and it’s great to see all the positive comments about the welfare of our animals.

“But we have to make sure that we walk before we run.

“The fact were closing for the next few weeks means we will be able to finish of some building work and other projects.

“We’ve got some great people (staff) on board but anything we do is special to us all.

“We’ve got over 70 species of animals - with more to come.

“It’s not like looking after 1,000-head of cattle in that all our animals have very different requirements.

“The leopards will be new. We’re really excited about that and hopefully they will be on show in around four months.”

Mr Riddel confirmed if everything goes to schedule, the park hopes to fully open this summer, although work will continue on various building projects..

Schemes in the coming weeks include completing a toilet block, installing additional security cameras, erecting extra signage and completing new enclosures.

There are also plans to introduce a ‘Walk with Wallabies’ attraction - and a Santa’s Grotto in time for next Christmas.

Mr Riddel added: “We’ve had great feedback so far but we need that support to continue.

“All this doesn’t happen with the flick of a finger.

“It’s tiring and it’s very stressful as we’re running our other businesses.

“But when you see the animals - and the reaction of the public - it makes it all worthwhile.”

Mr Riddel and Ms Walters are financing the running costs themselves.

He said: “People would not believe how much it costs.

“There’s the food bills - amazing, the building materials - amazing, the vets’ bills - amazing, the staff wages - amazing, contractors...amazing.

“Hopefully, when we are open for longer hours, we’ll claw back some of the investment.

“However, we have always said we are not in this to make money.

“It’s about conservation, giving these animals a safe and secure home - and giving people the chance to see them.”

The park is hoping to expand a number of ‘experiences’ which give individuals, or small groups, the chance to see animals like ‘Syas’ and lions and bears closer up.

The ‘experiences’ - ideal for birthdays and other celebrations - have proved to be a massive hit.

Nighttime openings also proved successful the run-up to Christmas, even though not all the park’s animals were always on show.

Mr Riddel added: “A few people did comment that when it was cold and raining, not all the animals were out.

“But they were tucked up inside because it was cold and raining and no way in the world are we ever going to start forcing them outside - just because people want to see them. That’s not what we are about.

“Overall, we’ve taken on all the challenges running something like this brings.

“It is work in progress. We know some people doubted us - and might still - but we’ve fulfilled all the promises we made and aim is for that to continue.”