Wolds Wildlife Park pay tribute to Syas

Staff at Wolds Wildlife Park have said goodbye to their beloved Bengal Tiger, Syas.

In a statement issued on the Wolds Wildlife Park Facebook page last night (Thursday) staff explained that Syas had an ongoing medical condition which had recently got worse.

The statement read: “Today was a very sad day at Wolds Wildlife Park.

“The difficult decision was made to put Syas, our male Bengal tiger, to sleep this afternoon.

“Syas has had joint pain for a while which was managed with painkillers and anti-inflammatory medications.

“Recently his condition worsened and after a series of X-Rays it became obvious Syas was suffering with a chronic spinal condition.

“As his condition would continue to deteriorate with time - and we could no longer manage his pain effectively - we agreed with our veterinary team that euthanasia would be the kindest option for him.

“Syas was the last tiger to work in a UK circus and it was an honour and a privilege to re-home him.

“Everyone who met him fell in love with him. He will be greatly missed by Wolds Wildlife Park and I’m sure by the visitors as well.”