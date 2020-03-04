Wolds Wildlife Park icon Syas will be sorely missed

Tributes have been paid to Bengal Tiger Syas who was put to sleep last week after battling an illness for some time.

The devastating news was shared by the Wolds Wildlife Park on Thursday evening.

In a statement issued on the Wolds Wildlife Park Facebook page on Thursday (February 27), owners Andrew Riddel and Tracy Walters said: “Today was a very sad day at Wolds Wildlife Park.

“The difficult decision was made to put Syas, our male Bengal tiger, to sleep this afternoon.

“Syas has had joint pain for a while, which was managed with painkiller and anti-inflammatory medications.

“Recently his condition worsened and after a series of X-Rays it became obvious Syas was suffering with a chronic spinal condition.

“As his condition would continue to deteriorate with time - and we could no longer manage his pain effectively - we agreed with our veterinary team that euthanasia would be the kindest option for him.

“Syas was the last tiger to work in a UK circus and it was an honour and a privilege to re-home him.

“Everyone who met him fell in love with him.

“He will be greatly missed by Wolds Wildlife Park and I’m sure by the visitors as well.”

The Facebook post saw 400 users send in their comments and favourite memories of Syas.

Speaking to the Horncastle News on Friday, Tracy said: “People have been so kind with all their comments.

“We are just too upset to read them all at the moment, but we will do, and we thank everyone for sending in memories of Syas.

“He was such a huge character and an icon of Wolds Wildlife Park.

“We feel so privileged to have been able to re-home him and have his presence here for three years.

“Mouse and Lorenzo have not been the same since he passed - they will miss him as they were great buddies next door to each other.

“It’s been a deathly silence here without him.”

Horncastle News readers also paid their respects to Syas.

Judith Parkin said: “Sad news, but how wonderful that for the last part of his life he was nurtured and loved.”

Michele Reid-Lennon said: “How sad - he was so beautiful .”

Owners Andrew and Tracy are keen to carry on with their plans for Wolds Wildlife Park and say it may take several years for their final vision to be reached.

Once complete, the park will include additional car parking, a reception area, a shop, a staff building, and office accommodation.

There will also be an education centre, toilet blocks and a quarantine enclosure.

For the latest updates on the park, including upcoming open days, search for Wolds Wildlife Park on Facebook.