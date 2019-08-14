Wolds Wildlife Park hoping to open doors for Bank Holiday weekend

Owners of the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle say they hope to stage another Open Weekend this month - if they can get permission from the relevant authorities.

Hundreds of people attended the latest open weekend at the start of this month - much to the delight of owners Andrew Riddel and his partner Tracy Walters.

They had planned open days for last weekend - and again at August Bank Holiday.

However, in a statement on their Facebook page, they said: “We had advertised that we would be opening last weekend - and for August Bank Holiday,

“However, due to restrictions to our current licence we could not open last weekend but we hope to be able to open for the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We will keep you all updated as we get further information.”

The pair again thanked the public - and staff - for their support.

The statement added: “Just a quick thank you to all our amazing staff and family that helped to make our open weekend enjoyable for everyone.

“And thanks for all the support from the public once again who attended to see our progress in the park.

“(There are) many more exciting things to come in the future - just keep an eye on our facebook page and website - www.woldswildlifepark.co.uk.”

Praise for the park has continued to pour in.

In a Facebook message, Colleen Rice said: “A fabulous place to visit. The animals are so well cared for and look great. We had the added bonus of seeing my son feeding the lion.”

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin has said the park will be a ’tremendous asset’ for the town - and East Lindsey.