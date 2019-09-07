Wolds fundraisers support hospice

The Wolds Fund Raisers group has presented £3,000 to St Andrew’s Hospice.

This small group of Lincolnshire ladies hold events twice a year and the money raised always goes to a Lincolnshire charity.

Pictured are Elizabeth Raybone, Jo Cleland, Sue Sutcliffe, Anne Brearley and Becky Darnell.

This year, a bridge day was hosted in a marquee post-wedding, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs R Fisher of Louth, and the next fund raiser will be a dog walk in the Wolds, with treats and soup at the end of the walk, all supplied by the committee.