William ready to fight against his disability and go to Morocco

An inspirational Horncastle teenager who suffers from a rare condition is determined to overcome his disability by travelling to Morocco.

William Brocklebank, 14, has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (type 3) – a congenital connective tissue disorder which means he suffers on a daily basis with chronic pain in his joints, severe fatigue, Gastrointestinal problems and lots of other symptoms.

William, who is a pupil at Banovallum School, also suffers daily dislocation of his joints and his bones regularly break.

Despite his daily obstacles to overcome, William is determined to not lot his condition get the better of him and is preparing for the trip of a lifetime in June 2020 before his condition gets any worse.

His mum, Michelle, explained: “William was chosen to go to Morocco for a life experience which will push him physically.

“He will be on the go for two weeks trekking and helping to build community path gardens.

“This is an amazing experience for him to go on, as his condition may deteriorate as he gets older and he may eventually need wheelchairs or other aid to help him.”

William has set himself a target of raising £4,000 to help Banovallum School pay for transfers and other expenses the trip may incur.

Michelle added: “William is a very kind soul – he is charming, funny, determined, kind and compassionate.

“He is doing his Duke of Edinburgh Award as well at the moment which is pushing his condition – but he wants to achieve things whilst he can still do them.”

Michelle would also like to thank William’s friends who are always there to support him.

To donate towards William’s goal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michelle-brocklebank

• Michelle is also looking for any donations of prizes, as William is planning to hold events such as raffles, tombolas and quizzes in the future to further add to his fundraising total.

• William will also have a stall at Spilsby Bike Night so any prizes or donations can be left with William.