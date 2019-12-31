Will you take up the Dry January challenge?

Lincolnshire East CCG is encouraging residents to join the three million people across the UK to take part in ‘Dry January’.

A CCG spokesman said: “January is a time when many of us want to give our body a break and start looking after our health again.

“This year over 3 million people in the UK will be taking part in Dry January this year, meaning they won’t drink a drop of alcohol throughout January.”

The spokesman continued: “Cutting the amount of alcohol you consume is a good start and a whole month off alcohol is really good for your health.

“It boosts your energy levels and improves your sleep, but it also gives you a sense of achievement and can save you money too.”

By taking part you can see a range of benefits including:

• Having the time to try out new things

• Become more productive

• Improve your sleep

• Feel more energetic

• Save money

• Lose weight

Dr Andrew Doddrell, GP and Chair of Lincolnshire East CCG said: “Last January over three million people participated in Dry January and tens of thousands of people signed up online. Dry January is not about never drinking again, it just gives you the opportunity to give your body a break from alcohol, so why not get involved in 2019 and start experiencing the benefits.”

Dry January is a campaign by Alcohol Concern, supported by Public Health England, to encourage people to take a break from drinking for a month.

To sign up for Dry January and register for tips and tools to make the most of the month, visit www.dryjanuary.org.uk

More information about drinking less is also available on www.nhs.uk