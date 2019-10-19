Why Horncastle Town Council have 3,500 reasons to be happy!

Horncastle Town Councillors have avoided an election to fill a vacancy - and saved themselves £3,500 in the process!

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Rose Williams.

An election is triggered if 10 residents (the minimum number required) had written to East Lindsey District Council asking for one to be held.

As things stand, a new councillor can be co-opted a a next month’s meeting.

An election would have cost the town council at least £3,500.

Clerk Amanda Bushell told this month’s town council meeting: “We only just paid for the last election! We didn’t really want another.”

Two people have already shown an interest in the vacancy and further details - including an application form - are available from the town council website (www.horncastletowncouncil.co.uk).