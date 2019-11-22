We are tackling piles of poo - ELDC

East Lindsey District Council says it has taken action after a resident complained about the amount of dog mess in a Horncastle alleyway.

The resident contacted the News after claiming she had counted 25 ‘piles of poo’ in the alley leading from Watermill Road to North Street.

An ELDC spokesman said: “We have contacted our dog warden who is aware of the issue.

“She did flag it up with our cleansing team and has undertaken a patrol of the area with our Enforcement Team and a local PCSO.

“The warden was also intending to go back and do a leaflet drop of local properties.”

Several people supported the original complaint which stressed the dog mess was a safety hazard, especially for parents with young children who use the alleyway as a ‘cut through.’

One mother said: “I’ve stopped using it.

“I got dog mess over two of the wheels of my pushchair. It’s a disgrace.”