Watercolour wonder at Horncastle Art Club

Carol Hill, an experienced artist and an award winner within The Society of Women Artists at prestigious exhibitions, gave a demonstration to Horncastle Art Group.

Her approach is very matter of fact and she gave advice about the whole process of creating a picture, on this occasion an Italian street scene in watercolour.

Some members of the art group also attended a workshop with Carol the next day to further improve their own skills.

The next demonstration, on June 7 in the Methodist Church Hall at 7.30pm, will be by Gail Tointon; non-members welcome.