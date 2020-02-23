Warwick Davies celebrates 50 - with help from Horncastle baker Julie

A Horncastle cake maker is still smiling from ear to ear after being asked to make a 50th birthday cake for a famous TV star.

Julie Kulezich launched Cherry Blossom Cake Designs of Horncastle 18 months ago- and she hasn’t looked back since.

A close up of the cake. EMN-200213-135401001

Earlier this month she was approached to do a special birthday cake for Harry Potter star and Tenable host Warwick Davies.

Julie said: “I did a cake for his niece who lives in Louth but I didn’t know she was related to Warwick Davies at the time.

“I did an 18th birthday cake for her back in January and then she contacted me a couple of weeks ago and said she wanted me to design a cake for her uncle.

“I asked what sort of things does your uncle like and she asked if I could do a Tenable cake.

“I said that was fine and asked whether she wanted anything else putting on the cake and she then told me that her uncle was the host.

“She only gave me two days’ notice but there was no way that I would have said no to making his cake.

“I have never been asked to make a Tenable cake before.

“His family wanted a basic Victoria sponge and his niece was happy to leave the rest to me.

“I got a message afterwards from the family saying how much they loved the cake and that Warwick’s wife would be ordering more cakes from me.”

Julie already has big plans on how to expand her cake business in the future.

She said: “I am getting really busy and it is something that I really enjoy doing.

“Hopefully in the future I am probably looking at getting a shop based in Horncastle.

“I live in Horncastle and I think it is such a nice community so that is my goal - to have my own shop.

“I would also like to do cupcake parties and cupcake decorating courses.

“I always get a really positive reaction which is lovely, everyone has been so supportive of me.

“A lot of people recommend me to their friends and family - I couldn’t ask for more!

“I have got bookings in my diary until the end of July.”

Julie said that she loves the Horncastle community and enjoys supporting local causes in her own unique way.

She admitted that she tries to donate a cake to a local charity or organisation at least once a month.

• To find out more and see some of Julie’s work, search for Cherry Blossom Cake Designs of Horncastle on Facebook.