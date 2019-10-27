War collection in Horncastle auction sale

A fascinating collection of militaria is due to go under the hammer on Wednesday (October 30) at an auction organised by Robert Bell and Company at Stanhope Hall, Horncastle.

The collection has come from the well-known Ellwood family, tenant farmers who lived at the Manor House in Mareham Le Fen for many generations, from the 1800s to date.

Military uniforms from the Ellwood family

The sale will include a range of items relating to the family but perhaps of special interest are the medals and military ephemera of four members of the family who served in the Lincolnshire Regiment, Machine Gun Corps and Red Cross.

Two of the serving soldiers were killed in action, Charles John aged 27 during the First World War and his brother Arthur Addison during the Second World War. The auction will include many telegrams, letters and cards relating to their service.

Their father Arthur served with the Lincolnshire Regiment 1st Volunteer Battalion and their sister received the ARRC for her services to nursing. Among the articles due to be sold is a fascinating WWI trench diary belonging to Major Arthur Addison Ellwood and his significant DSO and MBE medal group.

Also on offer will be a selection of uniforms, photographs, booklets, maps, a sword, campaign chest and associated wartime ephemera.

A collection of family medals which will feature in the actuion

The sale is on behalf of the executors of the late Charles John Soulby Ellwood.

The last in the line of the Ellwood family, he was still in residence at The Manor House until his death.

The Ellwood family had farmed on the Revesby Estate for more than 200 years, since the time of Sir Joseph Banks.

Consequently, a wealth of family correspondence and memorabilia has been unearthed, constituting a somewhat unique record of family and military life, with the added local interest and significance of the Lincolnshire Regiment connection.

Both Charles Hugh Ellwood and his brother Arthur Addison Ellwood are listed on the Lincolnshire Regiment Memorial Rolls of Honour at Stanhope Hall.

A viewing of the sale will take place on Tuesday October 29 at Stanhope Hall, 12-6 and the items can be viewed on sale day from 8am.

Catalogues are available from the auctioneers’ Horncastle offices or online at www.robert-bell.org